Diversified Trust Co Has $563,000 Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 498,622 shares during the period.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $280,866.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $5,556,648. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

