Diversified Trust Co Invests $575,000 in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 409.9% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 296.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

