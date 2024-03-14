Diversified Trust Co Makes New $498,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.74.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

