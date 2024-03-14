Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,679 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 159.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. KB Home has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $70.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

