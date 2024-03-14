Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,939 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

