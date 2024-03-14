Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,141 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,055 shares of company stock worth $4,305,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.