Diversified Trust Co Sells 685 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,844 shares of company stock worth $2,933,745 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $189.64 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

