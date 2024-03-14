Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1093 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Featured Stories

