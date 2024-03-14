Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.46. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 28,075 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 137,518 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 100,583 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

