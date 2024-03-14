Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.98. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 13,503 shares.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

