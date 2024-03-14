Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $668.42

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.42 ($8.56) and traded as high as GBX 676.34 ($8.67). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 673 ($8.62), with a volume of 451,483 shares traded.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 517.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,076.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Edinburgh Investment

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,715.80). 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

