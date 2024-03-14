Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 14th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Eguana Technologies
