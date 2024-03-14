EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

