EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38,846 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

