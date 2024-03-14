EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $539.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $543.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.