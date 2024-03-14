EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $134.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $136.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

