EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

