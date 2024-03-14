EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,917 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

