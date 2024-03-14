EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

