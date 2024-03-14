EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,083 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.84 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

