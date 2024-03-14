EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

PLD stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

