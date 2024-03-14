EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.