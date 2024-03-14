EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46,605 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

