EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,485,557 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,485,557 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

