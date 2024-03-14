EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67,069 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,069 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,332,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.26 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

