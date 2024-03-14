EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $345.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

