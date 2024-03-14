ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.80

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.68. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 32,290 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $399.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

