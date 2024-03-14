Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.19% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $114,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,348 shares of company stock worth $1,464,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

