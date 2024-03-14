Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,017,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,212,215 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.23.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,235. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.