Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.02

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and traded as high as $64.50. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 461 shares.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.