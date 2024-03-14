Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.02

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and traded as high as $64.50. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 461 shares.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

