Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lowered by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,663 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

