Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,247.16 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,077.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Get Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.