Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $234.08

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.08 ($3.00) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.86). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.86), with a volume of 35,963 shares.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.24 and a beta of -0.14.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

