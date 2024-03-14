First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.12

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.12 and traded as low as C$16.00. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 11,180 shares trading hands.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.45.
About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund
First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
