First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

FBMS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

First Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

FBMS opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 36,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $12,681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

