First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.20

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.20 and traded as low as C$7.16. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 718,503 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.62%.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.