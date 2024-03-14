First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.20

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.20 and traded as low as C$7.16. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 718,503 shares trading hands.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.62%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

