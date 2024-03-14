First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.95

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and traded as high as $58.39. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 76 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
