First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.95

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and traded as high as $58.39. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 76 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

