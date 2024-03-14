Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

