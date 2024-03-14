Frank G. D’angelo Sells 16,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

