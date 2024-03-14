Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.50 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 76,301 shares.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,525.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.58.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

