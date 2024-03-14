FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.93

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.93 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.41). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 112.75 ($1.44), with a volume of 82,295 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £282.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,879.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

In related news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 39,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £49,993.75 ($64,053.49). 12.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

