Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,259,942 shares trading hands.
Galileo Resources Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
