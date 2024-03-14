Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,080.60

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £100.81 ($129.16) and traded as low as GBX 9,885 ($126.65). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,955 ($127.55), with a volume of 47,037 shares.
Games Workshop Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,719.54 and a 200-day moving average of £100.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,347.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.
Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,259.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
