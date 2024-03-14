Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 4.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.08. 437,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,079,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.50 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.