Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $476.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $476.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

