Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $20.77. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 8,293 shares.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.96 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

