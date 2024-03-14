Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.52

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and traded as low as $50.00. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 82,372 shares traded.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,793,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

