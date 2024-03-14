GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.81

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.81 and last traded at $116.93, with a volume of 327710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

