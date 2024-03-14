goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $162.32

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$162.32 and traded as high as C$164.75. goeasy shares last traded at C$162.29, with a volume of 17,446 shares changing hands.

Get goeasy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSY

goeasy Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.6760417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.