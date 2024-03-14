Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.08. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 117,232 shares traded.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.