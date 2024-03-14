Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.08. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 117,232 shares traded.
Gold Reserve Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.69.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Reserve
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.